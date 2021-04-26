FM: Genocide's recognition and condemnation is important for physical security of Armenian people

Recognition and condemnation of the Genocide is important not only for the restoration of historical truth and justice, but also for the physical security of the Armenian people, FM Ara Aivazian told reporters on Monday.
"Every [April] 24 is a special day. This is the first after the war, and it is characterized by a special international sound. This year, the day is marked by strong support for the Armenian people from the international community. High-ranking delegations arrived in Armenia, despite the borders on coronavirus. There were messages from partners, including at the highest level," the FM said.
The Foreign Minister noted that he fully shares the idea, reflected in US President Joe Biden's message, that the international community should take effective steps to prevent the recurrence of such crimes. He also noted that Armenia is one of the foremost fighters in the prevention of genocides, and made a great contribution before Biden's message.