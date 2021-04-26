News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 26
USD
521.89
EUR
629.24
RUB
6.94
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 26
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
521.89
EUR
629.24
RUB
6.94
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
FM: Genocide's recognition and condemnation is important for physical security of Armenian people
FM: Genocide's recognition and condemnation is important for physical security of Armenian people
Region:World News, Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Recognition and condemnation of the Genocide is important not only for the restoration of historical truth and justice, but also for the physical security of the Armenian people, FM Ara Aivazian told reporters on Monday.

"Every [April] 24 is a special day. This is the first after the war, and it is characterized by a special international sound. This year, the day is marked by strong support for the Armenian people from the international community. High-ranking delegations arrived in Armenia, despite the borders on coronavirus. There were messages from partners, including at the highest level," the FM said.

The Foreign Minister noted that he fully shares the idea, reflected in US President Joe Biden's message, that the international community should take effective steps to prevent the recurrence of such crimes. He also noted that Armenia is one of the foremost fighters in the prevention of genocides, and made a great contribution before Biden's message.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian FM to Erdogan: We believe not in words, but deeds
There was even a signed bilateral document that did not have a positive continuation...
 Lithuania FM visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan
Landsbergis’ official visit to Armenia has kicked off...
 Dogu Perincek says Ankara must close Incirlik Air Base for US in response to Armenian Genocide recognition
This isn’t the first time Turkey is...
 ARF-D Bureau welcomes US President's statement recognizing the Armenian Genocide
This success is the result of the...
 Armenia 3rd President sends letter to Joe Biden
To date, you have consistently talked...
 Samantha Power on Armenian Genocide: No matter how long it takes - we can never give up on the pursuit of truth
"On Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos