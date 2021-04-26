FM: We have witnessed Azerbaijan destruction of Armenian cultural heritage pieces

YEREVAN. – We have become witnesses to destruction of the pieces of Armenian cultural heritage in the Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)] territories occupied by Azerbaijan. Armenia’s Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian told this to a press conference Monday.
"The issue is in the center of attention. Our international partners strongly condemn the attempts to destroy and change the Armenian identity of Armenian monuments. We work with profile organizations, UNESCO. It is very important today to raise the international organizations’ awareness on this issue," the Armenian FM said, adding that on the initiative of the Foreign Ministry, an exhibition, entitled "Heritage in danger: Artsakh," was opened on April 24—the anniversary of Armenian Genocide—at the Yerevan city hall, and it will run until May 2.