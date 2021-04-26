Armenia ruling bloc MP: President arguments on new Electoral Code not in line with Venice Commission conclusion

YEREVAN. – I regret that the President refuses to sign this or that law, or sends [it] to the CC [Constitutional Court]. Vladimir Vardanyan, an MP from the majority My Step faction and chairman of the Standing Committee on State and Legal Affairs of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, on Monday told this to reporters in the NA, referring to the fact that President Armen Sarkissian had not signed the changes to the Electoral Code.

"It is within the powers of the President, and we must respect that approach. But the arguments given in the President's statement are not in line with the [respective] conclusion of the Venice Commission," Vardanyan added.

According to him, the Venice Commission’s conclusion on the changed Electoral Code of Armenia is positive, stating that the abolition of the "rating"-based electoral system does not change the electoral system in Armenia, but simplifies it, does not put an additional burden on political forces, and, conversely, eases the electoral system.

Vladimir Vardanyan stressed that the big package of the changed Electoral Code will be signed at a later date, and its provisions will not be applied in Armenia during the snap parliamentary elections slated for June 20.