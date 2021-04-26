Artsakh legislature welcomes Biden recognition of Armenian Genocide

STEPANAKERT. – The Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) National Assembly (NA) has welcomed the Armenian Genocide’s recognition by US President Joe Biden. Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned about this from the Artsakh NA. The respective statement reads as follows:
"We welcome with deeply gratitude for the use of the term 'Armenian Genocide' in US President Joe Biden's April 24 message, whereby he in fact formally acknowledged the greatest atrocity committed against Armenians in the early 20th century.
This move by the US President is qualified as the restoration of historical justice and truth, the reaffirmation of human rights and highest values, humanitarian principles.
We believe that if the leaders of the superpowers had condemned the great genocide perpetrated against the Armenians at the time, Azerbaijan and Turkey would not have dared to carry out the criminal plan of extermination of the people of Artsakh, which is nothing but a continuation of the 1915 Armenian Genocide. We are convinced that these and similar statements will prevent new genocides.
To this day, the lawsuits in the US over the property rights of homeland-dispossessed Armenians living in the diaspora were not being fulfilled under the pretext of non-recognition of the genocide. We believe that this right of our compatriots in the diaspora was also restored.
Although the military-political authorities of Turkey and Azerbaijan reject and condemn Biden's statement, it is already a reality, and nothing will be changed."