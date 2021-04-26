Lithuania FM: Europe needs clearer message from Yerevan to increase assistance

YEREVAN. – Lithuania is ready to further deepen relations with Armenia. Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis on Monday stated about this to a press conference in Yerevan.
To note, Landsbergis' current official visit to Armenia takes place in the year of the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.
The Lithuanian FM noted the friendly relations between the two countries and the fact that there were difficult moments for Armenia 30 years ago, too. "The purpose of my visit is to provide assistance. We would also like to expect more help from the EU. I believe we can find ways to expand our assistance—in the political as well as the humanitarian and economic spheres. [But] Europe needs a clearer message from Yerevan," Landsbergis said.
And as examples of collaboration, the Lithuanian FM noted the coronavirus vaccinations, the import and maintenance of these vaccines, and assistance in training the health care providers. Gabrielius Landsbergis added that there is no universal security unless everyone is safe.