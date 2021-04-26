Armenia FM appeals to Europe colleagues for assistance

YEREVAN. – Armenia attaches importance to Lithuania's contribution to the international recognition of the Armenian Genocide. Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs Ara Aivazian said this during Monday’s joint press conference with the visiting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania, Gabrielius Landsbergis.
Aivazian said that the bilateral agenda, as well as regional and international security were discussed during the meeting with his Lithuanian counterpart. According to the FM, Armenia is ready to deepen relations. "Lithuania is one of the most important European partners, we appreciate the effective cooperation within the EU. Full implementation of the agreement with the EU opens new opportunities for deepening relations," he added.
According to Aivazian, the Lithuania FM’s visit to Armenia these days is symbolic. "Armenia attaches importance to Lithuania's contribution to the international recognition of the Armenian Genocide. We face gross violations of human rights and international humanitarian law. A vivid manifestation of this was the aggression of Azerbaijan, with the direct military participation of Turkey, which led to a humanitarian crisis in Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)]. The issue of [Armenian] captives and detainees held in Azerbaijan is still unresolved. We need the assistance of the international community. We hope our European partners will respond," Ara Aivazian concluded.