Armenia ruling party MP says Biden's April 24th statement shouldn't be overestimated
Armenia ruling party MP says Biden's April 24th statement shouldn't be overestimated
Region:Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics


We Armenians are no longer in the phase of waiting to see if the US President will use the word ‘genocide’ in his April 24th statement every year. This is what Chair of the Standing Committee on State and Legal Affairs of the National Assembly of Armenia Vladimir Vardanyan told reporters today, touching upon the fact that US President Biden used the word ‘genocide’ in his April 24th statement.

“This will provide the opportunity to state the relevant claims concerning recognition of the Armenian Genocide and elimination of the negative consequences more clearly in the United States. This can also speed up the recognition of the Armenian Genocide by other countries,” he said, adding that Armenia needs to continue to advance the process of international recognition.

“Of course, the situation will change, but Biden’s statement shouldn't be overestimated or underestimated. I hope the US continues with this course in its foreign policy and Turkey isn’t able to obstruct the legal processes that will be implemented in the United States in the future,” he added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
