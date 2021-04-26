News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 26
USD
520.46
EUR
629.6
RUB
6.95
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 26
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
520.46
EUR
629.6
RUB
6.95
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Ambassador: Trade turnover between Armenia and Kazakhstan has more than doubled
Ambassador: Trade turnover between Armenia and Kazakhstan has more than doubled
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Economics

The trade turnover between Armenia and Kazakhstan has more than doubled in spite of the coronavirus pandemic. This is what Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Armenia Bolat Imanbayev said in his speech at today’s forum entitled “Independence and Sovereignty: Threats and Challenges for Modern-Day Armenia”.

“Within the scope of our countries’ relations, a key priority is economic cooperation, the creation of new jobs and the smoothening of business contacts. Agreements have already been reached and are being gradually implemented. In 2020, the trade turnover between our countries nearly doubled in spite of the pandemic. Positive dynamics of high-level political dialogue has been noticeable over the past few years. During the chairmanship of Yerevan within the Eurasian Economic Union, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the Prime Minister and the heads of both chambers of parliament visited Armenia,” the Ambassador said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia economy minister presents concept paper on economic policy developed by ministry
Minister Vahan Kerobyan presented the...
 Dollar goes down Armenia
The euro exchange rate, however, went up in the country…
 Dollar fairly stable Armenia
The euro exchange rate increased in the country…
 Armenia government approves 2020 budget execution, national debt reaches 63.5% of GDP
The minister of finance presented the respective report…
 Economy minister: Armenia to record 7-7.5% economic growth for month of March
The reporters reminded him that...
 Armenia PM: We have record number of registered jobs in March
We have received another signal of economic recovery…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos