Ambassador: Trade turnover between Armenia and Kazakhstan has more than doubled

The trade turnover between Armenia and Kazakhstan has more than doubled in spite of the coronavirus pandemic. This is what Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Armenia Bolat Imanbayev said in his speech at today’s forum entitled “Independence and Sovereignty: Threats and Challenges for Modern-Day Armenia”.
“Within the scope of our countries’ relations, a key priority is economic cooperation, the creation of new jobs and the smoothening of business contacts. Agreements have already been reached and are being gradually implemented. In 2020, the trade turnover between our countries nearly doubled in spite of the pandemic. Positive dynamics of high-level political dialogue has been noticeable over the past few years. During the chairmanship of Yerevan within the Eurasian Economic Union, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the Prime Minister and the heads of both chambers of parliament visited Armenia,” the Ambassador said.