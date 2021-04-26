Armenian deputy commander in Syunik Province: Azerbaijanis tried to kidnap our shepherd grazing cattle in the field

The Azerbaijanis tried to kidnap our shepherd who was grazing cattle in the field. This is what Yeprem Margaryan, deputy commander of the “Artsiv 30 Ararat” suicide bombers who conducted a defense operation in Syunik Province, said live on Facebook, adding the following:
“We retrieved the shepherd through the efforts of our subdivision. The dialogue with the Azerbaijanis didn’t last long. We gave them only five minutes and told them that if they didn’t return our citizen, we would launch an attack.”
According to Margaryan, when the Azerbaijanis saw that we were resolute, they returned the shepherd to us.