News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 26
USD
520.46
EUR
629.6
RUB
6.95
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 26
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
520.46
EUR
629.6
RUB
6.95
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Armenia Supreme Judicial Council members visit Administrative Court of Appeal
Armenia Supreme Judicial Council members visit Administrative Court of Appeal
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Members of the Supreme Judicial Council of Armenia today paid a visit to the Administrative Court of Appeal, as reported the Media and Public Relations Service of the SJC.

The members were first introduced to the working conditions of the judges, staff and in the offices and visited the archives of courts located in the building of the Administrative Court of Appeal.

During a consultation, the members and judges discussed the mechanisms and opportunities for increasing effectiveness of administrative justice, as well as issues related to judges’ pensions and their workload.

The judges presented the sector-specific issues and the possible paths to solve them.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos