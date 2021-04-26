Belarus Ambassador to Armenia says cooperation within CSTO helped stabilize situation in his country

Independence and sovereignty are current topics for Belarus now more than ever. This is what Ambassador of Belarus to Armenia Alexander Konyuk said during today’s forum entitled “Independence and Sovereignty: Threats and Challenges for Modern-Day Armenia”.
According to him, there is no other issue that is more current for Armenia and Belarus. “Unfortunately, Armenia also faces the issue of migration. Belarus also faces this issue, but it’s not very much expressed,” Konyuk said.
Konyuk reaffirmed his position and declared that the cooperation of Armenia, Belarus and Russia within the scope of the Collective Security Treaty Organization helped stabilize the situation in Belarus.