News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 26
USD
520.46
EUR
629.6
RUB
6.95
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 26
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
520.46
EUR
629.6
RUB
6.95
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Belarus Ambassador to Armenia says cooperation within CSTO helped stabilize situation in his country
Belarus Ambassador to Armenia says cooperation within CSTO helped stabilize situation in his country
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Independence and sovereignty are current topics for Belarus now more than ever. This is what Ambassador of Belarus to Armenia Alexander Konyuk said during today’s forum entitled “Independence and Sovereignty: Threats and Challenges for Modern-Day Armenia”.

According to him, there is no other issue that is more current for Armenia and Belarus. “Unfortunately, Armenia also faces the issue of migration. Belarus also faces this issue, but it’s not very much expressed,” Konyuk said.

Konyuk reaffirmed his position and declared that the cooperation of Armenia, Belarus and Russia within the scope of the Collective Security Treaty Organization helped stabilize the situation in Belarus.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian FM: Armenia didn't address CSTO during war
The minister didn’t agree with the...
 Armenia PM sends Security Council Office representative to Moscow to attend CSTO consultation
By the decision of Prime Minister of Armenia...
 Yerkir.am: Diplomat demanding Armenia PM’s resignation is removed from MFA system
By the order of the foreign minister…
 CSTO Collective Security Council next meeting to be held in Tajikistan at year’s end
Armenia also is a member in the Collective Security Treaty Organization…
 CSTO assesses impact of contacts' expansion between Georgia and NATO on Karabakh situation
He recalled that thanks to the mediation of Russia...
 Tovmasyan Charity Foundation president meets with chief of Armenian Representation of CSTO Institute in Armenia
The parties discussed not only...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos