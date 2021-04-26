Armenia, Lebanon ministers sign letter of intent on cooperation in sports, youth affairs

YEREVAN. – Acting Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of Armenia, Vahram Dumanyan, and Minister of Youth and Sports of Lebanon, Lebanese Armenian Vartine Ohanian, on Monday signed a letter of intent between the two ministries on cooperation in sports and youth affairs.

According to Dumanyan, this document is a new impetus for the development of cooperation between Armenia and Lebanon in youth affairs and sports. This was reported to Armenian News-NEWS.am by the Public Relations and Information Department of the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of Armenia. Also, the acting minister expressed confidence that the signing of this document will strengthen Armenia’s ties with the Lebanese Armenian community. too.

Minister Ohanian, for her part, stressed that she is proud to visit Armenia as a special envoy of Lebanese President Michel Aoun, to take part in the commemoration of the 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, and to sign a letter of intent with the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of Armenia.

Vahram Dumanyan and Vartine Ohanian assured that the results of the signing of this letter of intent will not be long in coming.