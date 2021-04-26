Opposition Prosperous Armenia Party parliament faction to not nominate candidate for PM

YEREVAN. – The PAP [opposition Prosperous Armenia Party] will not nominate a candidate for prime minister; we will not play in the field of the power, in any case. Arman Abovyan, secretary of the Prosperous Armenia faction of the PAP, on Monday told this to reporters in the National Assembly.

"For some reason, everyone forgets that the ruling force has 83 MPs. When they say that let the parliamentary opposition definitely nominate a candidate, they forget something very important that in which case, [acting PM] Nikol Pashinyan gets a moral ‘right’ to be re-elected by his 83 MPs. But in that case, there is no legal leverage over the course of one year to, for example, express no-confidence in him, or make any demands. In case the parliamentary political forces nominate a candidate for the post of prime minister, the hands of the power will be released to do everything they want," Abovyan emphasized.

Referring to the chances of the use of administrative resources by the authorities in the snap parliamentary elections slated for June 20, the opposition MP said, "The situation will be difficult for everyone."

Abovyan expressed confidence, however, that the authorities will use administrative resources. "Because I know that beautiful expressions will not work," he added.

Also, the PAP lawmaker noted that their electoral list in these elections will be headed by their party leader—and business tycoon—Gagik Tsarukyan, who will also be the PAP’s candidate for prime minister. "We are going for a win," Arman Abovyan emphasized.