Armenian parliamentary speaker to Central American Parliament President: Azerbaijan continues its Armenophobic policy

Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan received the delegation led by President of the Central American Parliament Carolina Fernández, who is in Armenia to take part in the ceremonies commemorating Armenian Genocide victims.
Welcoming the guests, Ararat Mirzoyan expressed his gratitude to them for being in Yerevan during these days, which proves that the Armenian Genocide is the pain not only for Armenia, but also for the whole international community. He personally thanked them for the viewpoints voiced at Tsitsernakaberd Memorial Complex. The Speaker of the Parliament of Armenia informed his counterpart that since the tripartite statement signed on November 9, Azerbaijan artificially refuses to fulfill paragraph 9, according to which, the prisoners of war and other detainees should be immediately provided with the opportunity to return to their homeland under the “all for all” principle. Moreover, Azerbaijan continues its Armenophobic policy, and its last vivid manifestation was the opening of the so-called ‘war trophy park.” Ararat Mirzoyan thanked his colleagues of the Central American Parliament for their consistent position on this issue, according to which, back in autumn of 2020, the previous President expressed his gratitude to the people of Nagorno-Karabakh people, and on April 19 of this year, the President of the Central American Parliament and the Executive Council announced that it is necessary to fulfill all the obligations of the November 9 Agreement, honor international law and carry out the decisions of the European Court of Human Rights.
Thanking her counterpart for the reception, Carolina Fernández noted that it was an honor for them to be in Armenia on April 24 and pay their tribute to the memory of the Armenian Genocide victims. Mrs Fernández promised that the Central American Parliament would continue to be consistent with fulfillment of the obligations assumed under the statement signed on November 9.
At the end of the meeting, Ararat Mirzoyan and Carolina Fernández signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation between the parliaments and underlined that it was necessary to further deepen the effective partnership.