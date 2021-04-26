Belarus Ambassador: I had the opportunity to choose from a few countries, but I chose Armenia

There was an opportunity to select a few countries, including Cuba and Argentina, but I chose Armenia. This is what Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to Armenia Alexander Konyuk said during today’s conference entitled “Independence and Sovereignty: Threats and Challenges for Modern-day Armenia”.
According to the diplomat, the opportunity was granted to him by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko. “I chose Armenia since the Armenians are closer to me. We don’t have language problems and barriers. I walk in central Yerevan and have no problems, and not because I’m from the Belarusian embassy, but because you are close to my heart,” he added.