Armenia President to newly appointed judge: You and your colleagues are responsible for judiciary's reputation
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Judge Narek Gabrielyan of the Civil Court of Appeal of Armenia took an oath during today’s ceremony hosted by the presidential residence and attended by President Armen Sarkissian, the news service of the President reported.

President Sarkissian congratulated the newly appointed judge and wished him success in his career. He also wished the judge fulfilled his duties at the highest level and added that he and his colleagues are responsible for the judiciary’s reputation and the people’s trust in the judiciary.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
