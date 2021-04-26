News
Armenian Catholic Community hopes Arab countries follow Biden's example and recognize the genocide
Armenian Catholic Community hopes Arab countries follow Biden's example and recognize the genocide
Region:World News, Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

The Armenian Catholic Community hopes Arab countries follow Biden’s example and recognize the Armenian Genocide. This is what Archbishop Krikor Augustin of the Armenian Catholic Church of Egypt told RIA Novosti.

“Biden’s recognition of the Armenian Genocide is important for us in that it guarantees that such terrifying events won’t happen again. This step taken by the US was a courageous act and affirms that what happened can never be forgotten. Biden isn’t the first to recognize the Genocide, but I don’t think he’ll be the last,” he said, recalling that 30 countries, including the European Union and the Vatican have recognized the Armenian Genocide earlier.

“We hope other countries also recognize the Armenian Genocide, particularly Arab countries which received Armenians during the massacres, including Egypt,” he added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
