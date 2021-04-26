Armenia's Pashinyan receives Lithuania FM

Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan today received Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Gabrielius Landsbergis, as reported the press service of the Government of Armenia.

Pashinyan said Armenia is interested in the development of relations with Lithuania in the bilateral and multilateral formats and attaches importance to the cooperation with Lithuania. Foreign Minister Landsbergis stated that Lithuania supports the Armenian people to overcome the consequences of the war and the pandemic.

Pashinyan and Landsbergis exchanged views on the security challenges and the developments in the region.

Touching upon the post-war situation, Pashinyan talked about Azerbaijan keeping Armenian prisoners of war in prisons, Baku’s ongoing and aggressive Armenophobic rhetoric, the so-called “war trophy park”, the ambitions for the sovereign territory of Armenia and the destruction of Armenian religious and cultural heritage in the territories that are now under the control of Azerbaijan. According to him, this makes it clear that it is necessary to apply the “secession for salvation” principle for Nagorno-Karabakh.

Pashinyan expressed gratitude for the willingness for support and emphasized that Armenia anticipates the adequate evaluation of the EU and EU member states of Azerbaijan’s anti-Armenian policy. The Lithuanian foreign minister stated that the EU has a clear-cut position on all hostages and prisoners of war and that Lithuania fully supports the efforts for preservation of Armenian historical and cultural heritage.