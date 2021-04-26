Renowned Armenian scientist Emma Saghatelyan dies

Doctor of Geological Sciences, Professor, renowned scientist Emma Saghatelyan passed away today.

The Requiem Service will be held tomorrow at 6 p.m. at Erebuni Funeral Parlor in Yerevan and will be buried during the funeral to be held the next day.

Saghatelyan graduated from Yerevan State University with honors and went on to obtain her PhD in Geological Sciences from the National Academy of Sciences of the Armenian Soviet Socialist Republic in 1974.

Saghatelyan has authored over 80 scientific articles, one monograph and has co-authored three books and has been highly praised in Armenia, the former Soviet Union and many countries around the world. She and a group of scientists stood out with their discovery of the geological and geospatial significance of the Hartman Network. The remarkable Armenian scientist’s second internationally recognized work was her study of the seismic factor of radiation risk based on the Spitak Earthquake.

For many years, Saghatelyan was the head of the Chair of Mineralogy of the Mining Faculty at the Polytechnic University of Armenia and has educated several generations of geologists and scientists. The late scientist was also awarded the Anania Shirakatsi Medal and the 75th anniversary Commemorative Medal of the National Polytechnic University of Armenia.