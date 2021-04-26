Armenia MOD receives Canada Ambassador

Armenia’s Minister of Defense Vagharshak Harutyunyan today received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Canada to Armenia Allison Marie LeClair (seat in Moscow) and the Canadian Embassy’s Military Attaché, Colonel Craig Fowler (seat in Moscow).
During the meeting, the interlocutors discussed regional security, and the defense minister provided details about the hostilities unleashed in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) and the current situation and mentioned the new security threats facing the region.
The Ambassador informed that Canada is seriously exploring the restrictions on the sale of Canadian equipment to Turkish UAV-producing companies in order to rule out such cases in the future.
The interlocutors also discussed other issues of mutual interest.