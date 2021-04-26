Armenia President receives Lithuania FM

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian today received Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Gabrielius Landsbergis, as reported the Staff of the President of Armenia.
The interlocutors touched upon the prospects for development of the bilateral ties and stated that both countries have great potential for cooperation, particularly in the sectors such as science, new technologies and business. President Sarkissian stated that he encourages the efforts for the strengthening of bilateral ties and is ready to support them as much as possible.
During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on the cooperation established within the scope of the Armenia-EU partnership and touched upon issues related to regional security and stability.