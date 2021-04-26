Armenia 3rd President attending event dedicated to Armenian Genocide anniversary at Yerevan Opera Theater

An event dedicated to the 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide and the memory of the Holy Martyrs was held at Alexander Spendiaryan National Academic Theater of Opera and Ballet today.
Among the attendees were third President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan, former Minister of Defense of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic Levon Mnatsakanyan, hero of Artsakh Samvel Karapetyan, several military and political figures, as well as representatives of the intelligentsia.
When entering the Opera, reporters asked Sargsyan if he has made a decision on the upcoming elections, Serzh Sargsyan gave a negative answer.
The event was organized under the sponsorship of Luys Foundation.