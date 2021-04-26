Armenia MOD, India Ambassador discuss military-technical cooperation

Armenia’s Minister of Defense Vagharshak Harutyunyan today received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of India to Armenia Kishan Dan Devali, as reported the Ministry of Defense of Armenia.
During the meeting, the interlocutors discussed the current state of cooperation between Armenia and India in the defense sector and the upcoming programs, paid special attention to the prospects for development of military-technical cooperation and reached an agreement on the reciprocal visits of groups of professionals in the near future to make the cooperation practical.
The interlocutors also discussed regional security issues, particularly the hostilities unleashed against Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) and the situation created after the hostilities, as well as the regional security challenges.