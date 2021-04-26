Armenian opposition MP: Azerbaijanis not returning Armenia passport to Lebanese-Armenian ex-captive

Maral was in prison in Baku for a few months, and when she was released from captivity and moved to Beirut, the Azerbaijanis didn’t return her passport of the Republic of Armenia, meaning the passport remained in the prison. This is what deputy of the opposition Prosperous Armenia faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Naira Zohrabyan wrote on her Facebook page, adding the following:

“Maral’s relatives addressed me and lawyer Alexander Kochubayev, who was authorized to address the Passport Service of the Police of Armenia on behalf of Maral so that Maral’s passport is restored and sent to Beirut, taking into consideration the exclusivity of the case. What do you think the response was? Yes, he was rejected. The police said Maral must personally come from Beirut and perhaps prove that she was a captive and that the Azerbaijanis haven’t returned her Armenian passport.

According to news from different sources, a large group of Turks have obtained Armenian passports, and this needs to become a matter of discussion, but I have a delicate question: Did those Turks personally visit the Passport Service?”