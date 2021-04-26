News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 26
USD
520.46
EUR
629.6
RUB
6.95
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 26
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
520.46
EUR
629.6
RUB
6.95
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Armenia Syunik Province ex-governor on his wife being summoned to and questioned at State Revenue Committee
Armenia Syunik Province ex-governor on his wife being summoned to and questioned at State Revenue Committee
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Director of PARA TV Elizabeth Petrosyan, wife of former governor of Syunik Province Vahe Hakobyan, was summoned to the Investigation Department of the State Revenue Committee to answer questions as a witness. This is Hakobyan told Pastinfo.

According to him, he doesn’t know why his wife was summoned to the State Revenue Committee and she was asked questions about some incomprehensible cases related and not related to PARA TV, as well as other questions.

“The lawyers told us what it was about, but we don’t understand what it’s about. The Investigation Department was asking about certain structures and institutions with which we have nothing to do in general. This is unequivocally continuation of political persecution,” he stated, adding that his wife left the Investigation Department of the State Revenue Committee 30-40 minutes ago.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos