Armenia Syunik Province ex-governor on his wife being summoned to and questioned at State Revenue Committee

Director of PARA TV Elizabeth Petrosyan, wife of former governor of Syunik Province Vahe Hakobyan, was summoned to the Investigation Department of the State Revenue Committee to answer questions as a witness. This is Hakobyan told Pastinfo.
According to him, he doesn’t know why his wife was summoned to the State Revenue Committee and she was asked questions about some incomprehensible cases related and not related to PARA TV, as well as other questions.
“The lawyers told us what it was about, but we don’t understand what it’s about. The Investigation Department was asking about certain structures and institutions with which we have nothing to do in general. This is unequivocally continuation of political persecution,” he stated, adding that his wife left the Investigation Department of the State Revenue Committee 30-40 minutes ago.