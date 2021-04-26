Azerbaijanis move forward 370 meters in Nor Ghazanchi village of Karabakh

The military position of the Azerbaijanis located near the administrative territory of Nor Ghazanchi village of Martakert region [Nagorno-Karabakh] has been pushed 370 meters forward. This is what head of Nor Ghazanchi village Ruslan Arstamyan told Aparazh and stated that the Azerbaijanis moved forward during the night.
“Their military position was located 1.5 km below the Vank-Drmbon crossroad. We checked with the GPS and saw that they have come forward and positioned themselves. During negotiations with the soldiers, the Azerbaijanis demanded that two Armenian military posts be pushed back 300 meters to the village and then they will go back. Two hours ago, we talked with a representative of the Russian peacekeeping forces, and they said our administration should solve the issue with their administration,” Ruslan Arstamyan.
Resident of Nor Ghazanchi Temur Arstamyan, who was attending the negotiations, stated that the Azerbaijanis came forward and set up a tent at night.
According to him, the Azerbaijani explained the advancement by saying that they were fulfilling the order.
According to the media outlet, high-ranking servicemen of the Defense Army of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) and the head of administration of Martakert region.