Child from Yerevan's Mary Izmirlian Children's House dies from renal failure

One of the children at Mary Izmirlian Children's House has died from renal failure. This is what Spokesperson of the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs of Armenia Zaruhi Manucharyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

“The deceased had innate tuberculosis. It should be mentioned that this is a rare disease that infects the lungs and kidneys. As a result of the disease, the girl’s lungs and kidneys were infected. The death was due to renal failure. The child had innate renal failure, and this is exactly why the parents had wanted to have the orphanage take care of their child,” Manucharyan said, adding that the girl had been transferred to a medical center and was in the reanimation unit for a week.

“The mother, grandmother and other relatives would visit the girl before her death. They all knew about the child’s health condition and the disease as well,” she said, adding that the police have been reported and a forensic medicine expert examination has been designated.