Newspaper: Who will be on top 10 of Armenia ex-President Kocharyan's electoral list?

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: It is already being outlined who will be on the top ten of the electoral list headed by [ex-President] Robert Kocharyan [for the snap parliamentary elections slated for June 20].

In any case, comparing the information received from several sources, the list will look like this: It will be headed by Robert Kocharyan; the second number will be occupied by the representative of the ARF Supreme Body, Ishkhan Saghatelyan.

The third [on the list] shall definitely be a woman. After long fluctuations, the election of R. Kocharyan’s selection in the matter of the first woman candidate still stood on former Minister of Justice [and former National Assembly vice speaker] Arpine Hovhannisyan, who made the transition from the [former ruling] RPA [party] to the Kocharyan camp.

There will probably be generals—[ex-defense minister] Seyran Ohanyan, [former CSTO Secretary General] Yuri Khachaturov—in the fourth-fifth place.

The second woman on the list will be ARF member Lilit Galstyan. One of the conditions of the ARF is that there shall be equal representation on the list, which was accepted by Kocharyan with understanding.

Then, the list will include Vahe Hakobyan, chairman of the other allied party: Reviving Armenia.

R. Kocharyan's former employees will be next: Armen Gevorgyan, Vahe Hovhannisyan, Elinar Vardanyan. They are colleagues from the period when he worked as president, who remained loyal to the RA second president.

Vahe Karapetyan—the son of Karen Karapetyan, a former RPA MP, owner of Tashir company—, [former economy minister] Karen Chshmarityan, and others will be on the second top ten.