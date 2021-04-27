News
Tuesday
April 27
News
Newspaper: Russia’s Putin very offended by Armenia ex-President Sargsyan
Newspaper: Russia’s Putin very offended by Armenia ex-President Sargsyan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: At this stage, the attitude of the Russian authorities towards Armenia’s political forces and, in particular, the upcoming [snap parliamentary] elections, is very noteworthy.

How do the RF [Russian Federation] authorities treat the current and former [Armenian] authorities? Which political forces do they "see" at the helm of the authorities? Outwardly, they have left the field free—with the formula "fight, and we will work with who will win [the elections]." But [second President] Robert Kocharyan is the preferred one [for Russia] from the former [Armenian] presidents.

But the [Russian authorities’] attitude towards [ex-President] Serzh Sargsyan is very negative, and it comes from 2018. The thing is that before his resignation on April 23, 2018, Serzh Sargsyan not only did not ask for support, but at least did not inform [Russian President] Vladimir Putin that he was going to take such a step.

And Putin viewed his [Sargsyan’s] sudden resignation as a personal insult to him, considering that as a partner, the RA third president was obliged to at least call before taking a step, convey that he wanted to do such a thing. And that is the reason why after [20]18 there is no contact with Serzh Sargsyan and the [former ruling] Republican [Party of Armenia].
This text available in   Հայերեն
