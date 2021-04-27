US population is up by 22.7 million people in 10 years

The 2020 census showed that the resident US population as of April 1, 2020, was 331,449,281.
The US population has grown by 22.7 million over the past decade, the second-lowest on record, US Census Bureau reported.
The 2020 census showed that the resident population of the United States as of April 1, 2020, was 331,449,281. The population increased by 22 703 743 people or 7.4% compared to 2010, the bureau said in a statement.
This indicator of population growth rates became one of the lowest in US history - it was lower only in the period from 1930 to 1940, that is, during the Great Depression, when the population increased by only 7.3%. In 2000 - 2010, the population growth rate was 9.7%.
The most populated state remained California - 39,538,223 people, and the least populated - Wyoming with 576,851 inhabitants. However, population growth rates in California were lower than in Texas and other states of the South and Midwest of the United States.