News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 27
USD
520.46
EUR
629.6
RUB
6.95
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 27
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
520.46
EUR
629.6
RUB
6.95
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Finance minister: Fiscal consolidation to be carried out until 2026 to pay back Armenia national debt
Finance minister: Fiscal consolidation to be carried out until 2026 to pay back Armenia national debt
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – According to the Ministry of Finance, the country should implement fiscal consolidation by 2026, which will reduce the national debt from 70 percent down to 60 percent of the GDP. The Minister of Finance Atom Janjughazyan said this on Tuesday’s meeting of the Standing Committee on Financial-Credit and Budgetary Affairs of the National Assembly of Armenia, during the discussion of the report on the implementation of the state budget for the first nine months of 2020.

According to him, the way to carry out this task is quite clear. "The existing rules already show how the fiscal policy should be implemented. In particular, we are talking about a higher level of expenditure oversight," the minister explained, adding that in order to carry out this task, it will be necessary to increase the cost of infrastructure projects, which will be funded through new investments.

Besides, Janjughazyan is convinced that it is necessary to increase Armenia’s economic growth potential, which, in his opinion, will enable ensuring in the future not only a gradual reduction of the country’s national debt, but also its proper multi-level payment.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Ambassador: Trade turnover between Armenia and Kazakhstan has more than doubled
The trade turnover between Armenia and...
 Armenia economy minister presents concept paper on economic policy developed by ministry
Minister Vahan Kerobyan presented the...
 Dollar goes down Armenia
The euro exchange rate, however, went up in the country…
 Dollar fairly stable Armenia
The euro exchange rate increased in the country…
 Armenia government approves 2020 budget execution, national debt reaches 63.5% of GDP
The minister of finance presented the respective report…
 Economy minister: Armenia to record 7-7.5% economic growth for month of March
The reporters reminded him that...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos