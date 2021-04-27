Karabakh official: 2,000 monuments are endangered in territories now occupied by Azerbaijan

Finance minister: Fiscal consolidation to be carried out until 2026 to pay back Armenia national debt

4.4km section of Katnajur motorway being repaired with World Bank, Armenia government co-funding

Four new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh

Pentagon: US does not expect military relations with Turkey to change after Biden recognized Armenian Genocide

Stepanakert apartment resident, 31, found hanged from pipe

595 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

MOD: Armenia armed forces will not take part in NATO military exercise

Armenia Public Broadcaster's Council has new member

Deputy governor of Armenia’s Tavush is sacked

World oil prices on the rise

Kuwait sovereign fund to get over $1.8bn per year from Kuwait Petroleum Corporation

Newspaper: Russia’s Putin very offended by Armenia ex-President Sargsyan

Newspaper: Who will be on top 10 of Armenia ex-President Kocharyan's electoral list?

Armenia ombudsman's statement: Azerbaijanis threaten village shepherd, with weapon

Jerusalem Post: Here's how Ankara uses genocide as blackmail

Azerbaijanis move forward 370 meters in Nor Ghazanchi village of Karabakh

Child from Yerevan's Mary Izmirlian Children's House dies from renal failure

Putin, Macron discuss Karabakh issue

Erdogan calls on Biden to reverse his statement on Armenian Genocide recognition

Armenia 2nd President says he's confident that he will win the elections

Armenian opposition MP: Azerbaijanis not returning Armenia passport to Lebanese-Armenian ex-captive

Armenia MOD, India Ambassador discuss military-technical cooperation

Armenia Syunik Province ex-governor on his wife being summoned to and questioned at State Revenue Committee

EU says they does not support redrawing of borders in Western Balkans

UAE calls on Israel to preserve Jerusalem's historical identity

Armenia 3rd President attending event dedicated to Armenian Genocide anniversary at Yerevan Opera Theater

Armenia President receives Lithuania FM

Armenia MOD receives Canada Ambassador

Turkish lira nears record low after Biden recognizes Armenian Genocide

Armenian Catholic Community hopes Arab countries follow Biden's example and recognize the genocide

Turks protest US President Biden's recognition of Armenian Genocide in Istanbul

Renowned Armenian scientist Emma Saghatelyan dies

Pashinyan resigns to trigger snap parliamentary elections, latest on COVID-19 in Armenia, 26.04.21 digest

Armenia ruling party's parliamentary faction nominates Nikol Pashinyan for PM

Armenia's Pashinyan receives Lithuania FM

168.am: Armenia Syunik Province ex-governor's wife currently at Investigation Department of State Revenue Committee

Belarus Ambassador: I had the opportunity to choose from a few countries, but I chose Armenia

Armenia army's reserve officers establish NGO to neutralize risks and support national security officers

Armenia President to newly appointed judge: You and your colleagues are responsible for judiciary's reputation

Ambassador: Trade turnover between Armenia and Kazakhstan has more than doubled

Armenia, Lebanon ministers sign letter of intent on cooperation in sports, youth affairs

Armenia ruling bloc MP: President arguments on new Electoral Code not in line with Venice Commission conclusion

Armenia 1st President on PM continuing to serve in office after resignation and upcoming elections

Opposition Prosperous Armenia Party parliament faction to not nominate candidate for PM

Armenia Supreme Judicial Council members visit Administrative Court of Appeal

Belarus Ambassador to Armenia says cooperation within CSTO helped stabilize situation in his country

Yerevan court rejects motion to choose arrest as pre-trial measure against resident of Agarak village

Armenian parliamentary speaker to Central American Parliament President: Azerbaijan continues its Armenophobic policy

Armenia President to UN chief: Azerbaijan disregards "all for all" principle on exchange of POWs

Kremlin comments on US recognition of Armenian Genocide

Armenia ruling party MP says Biden's April 24th statement shouldn't be overestimated

Armenia Investigative Committee: 27 accused under case regarding protests in Syunik Province, nobody arrested

Armenia FM appeals to Europe colleagues for assistance

Matter of electing new Armenia PM to be discussed at parliament special session on May 3

Armenian deputy commander in Syunik Province: Azerbaijanis tried to kidnap our shepherd grazing cattle in the field

Lithuania FM: Europe needs clearer message from Yerevan to increase assistance

Artsakh legislature welcomes Biden recognition of Armenian Genocide

FM: We have witnessed Azerbaijan destruction of Armenian cultural heritage pieces

Aliyev says they are working on realization of Zangezur transportation corridor

Europe can expand assistance to Armenia, says Lithuania FM

Armenia FM comments on reports about inviting Azerbaijan to EEU session

Lithuania FM on Azerbaijan actions: All captives, detainees must be returned

Russian embassy: Armenia, Russia have very wide field of cooperation

Independent MP: No mechanism to challenge Armenia parliament decision if Pashinyan is reelected PM in legislature

FM: Genocide's recognition and condemnation is important for physical security of Armenian people

Armenian FM to Erdogan: We believe not in words, but deeds

Ardshinbank upgrades its second branch office in Vagharshapat (PHOTOS)

Bitcoin price is on rise

Azerbaijan MFA calls on international organizations to “mobilize their efforts” to close Armenia nuclear plant

Lithuania FM visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan

Armenia parliament speaker signs law on changes to Electoral Code

Search for casualties yield no results in Artsakh’s Ishkhanadzor

Armenia Cadastre Committee has new deputy chief

Armenia high-tech deputy minister is sacked

181 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Armenia acting PM signs new decision

Armenia National Security Service solves case of taking large bribe by MOD official

Yerevan municipal council opposition member gives up her seat

Person, 27, tries to commit suicide by jumping from Yerevan bridge