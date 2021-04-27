Attorney: Lebanese-Armenian ex-captive Maral Najarian might refuse Armenia passport

Maral Najarian, who was a captive and was returned by Azerbaijan, might refuse the passport of the Republic of Armenia. This sensational situation became clear a day before deputy of the National Assembly of Armenia Naira Zohrabyan posted a comment on her Facebook page. In this regard, Armenian News-NEWS.am’s correspondent addressed Najarian’s attorney Alexander Kochubayev.
“When Maral Najarian was in captivity, she had her documents with her. After her return, Azerbaijan didn’t return her passport. As Najarian’s attorney, I have submitted a statement to the Police of Armenia with the request to declare the passport invalid and issue a new one. The response was the most ridiculous response. The police said Maral has to personally come to the Passport Department and submit an application to obtain a new passport. This is the regulation, but this situation is exceptional. We’re talking about a Lebanese-Armenian woman who was in captivity, is recovering and wants to have an Armenian passport. The government was obliged to show a different approach. Currently, Najarian and I are considering whether she needs an Armenian passport or not. Either we will apply to the Administrative Court for the passport, or Najarian will decide to refuse the passport.”
Citizen of Lebanon and Armenia Maral Najarian was captured after the signing of the trilateral statement on the establishment of ceasefire by Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan, but this didn’t stand in the Azerbaijani authorities’ way to keep the innocent woman in captivity for a few months.