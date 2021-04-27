US Department of Homeland Security to conduct internal audit

The US Department of Homeland Security will conduct an internal audit to assess the threat of violent extremism in the organization, said the head of the department Alejandro Mayorkas.
Domestic violent extremism represents the deadliest and most enduring terrorism-related threat to our country today, Mayorkas said.
He urged agency officials to be vigilant in efforts to identify and combat domestic violent extremism in both American society and the organization. The minister noted that acts of hatred and violent extremism are unacceptable in the MIB.
Under Mayorkas order, an inter-ministerial working group, composed of senior officials, will quickly assess how best to prevent, identify and respond to threats posed by violent extremism within the ministry.