News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 27
USD
520.29
EUR
627.78
RUB
6.94
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 27
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
520.29
EUR
627.78
RUB
6.94
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Armenia State Revenue Committee on summoning wife of Syunik Province ex-governor's to questioning
Armenia State Revenue Committee on summoning wife of Syunik Province ex-governor's to questioning
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


It can’t be labeled as political repression since Elizabeth Petrosyan is not only the wife of former governor of Syunik Province, but is also an independent entity and the head of a separate organizational-legal entity. This is what Chairman of the State Revenue Committee of Armenia Eduard Hovhannisyan told reporters in parliament, touching upon the fact that the State Revenue Committee summoned the wife of the former governor of Syunik Province to a questioning yesterday.

“The public is trying to interpret all the coincidences in light of the political subtexts, but reporters never ask whether the previously mentioned persons have been summoned to questionings or not. I would like to mention that they have been summoned,” Hovhannisyan said, adding that Petrosyan was summoned within the scope of a criminal case yesterday, but failed to state the specific criminal case.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos