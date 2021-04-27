Armenia State Revenue Committee on summoning wife of Syunik Province ex-governor's to questioning

It can’t be labeled as political repression since Elizabeth Petrosyan is not only the wife of former governor of Syunik Province, but is also an independent entity and the head of a separate organizational-legal entity. This is what Chairman of the State Revenue Committee of Armenia Eduard Hovhannisyan told reporters in parliament, touching upon the fact that the State Revenue Committee summoned the wife of the former governor of Syunik Province to a questioning yesterday.
“The public is trying to interpret all the coincidences in light of the political subtexts, but reporters never ask whether the previously mentioned persons have been summoned to questionings or not. I would like to mention that they have been summoned,” Hovhannisyan said, adding that Petrosyan was summoned within the scope of a criminal case yesterday, but failed to state the specific criminal case.