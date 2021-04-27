Armenia 2nd President Kocharyan: It is ungrateful to be offended by one's own people (PHOTOS)

The second President of Armenia, Robert Kocharyan, on Tuesday singled out the important thoughts voiced during a meeting with his supporters on Monday.
"Yesterday's meeting between President Kocharyan and his supporters—the important:
• Yes, there is a chance to curb inflation, and it can be corrected in a very short period—in 1 month.
• In a country where 25-30 percent of the population works in agriculture, not having a Minister of Agriculture is just ridiculous. There is no separate body developing policy in that domain. That ministry must be restored.
• It is ungrateful to be offended by one's own people. If you are dealing with a problem, first of all you should ask yourself a question: 'I have to come to solve the people's problems, raise their living standard.' If we do not harm ourselves, it is difficult to harm us," ex-President Kocharyan wrote on Facebook.
