Citizen of Armenia's Masis tries to commit suicide by burning himself

Today at 11:20 a.m. the Ararat Regional Crisis Management Center received an alarm according to which a citizen was threatening to burn himself in the vicinity of a building in the city of Masis.
The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia reports that a firefighting-rescue squad of Ararat Regional Rescue Department left for the scene of the incident and found out that citizen Ye. G. was trying to commit suicide by burning himself.
Police and rescuers teamed up and prevented the citizen’s attempt to commit suicide.