Apple to be sued for drowning iPhones

A class-action lawsuit was filed against Apple regarding the company's failure to fulfill its warranty obligations, Appleinsider reported.

The lawsuit was filed in New York on Saturday, April 24.

In the advertisement, the company provides incorrect information regarding the degree of moisture protection of its smartphones and refuses to fulfill the warranty. The 13-page complaint, signed in the name of Antoinette Smith and the other plaintiffs, sets out the reasons for the trial.

The claim document states that Apple is actively promoting its iPhones as waterproof devices. In the advertising and user agreement, the corporation's lawyers use the fine print and insufficiently list the cases that are not covered by the warranty. For example, Apple service centers refuse to repair drowned devices that have come into contact with water containing bleach or salt.

Also, lawyers draw attention to the fact that service center specialists are guided by the moisture indicators located in the iPhone, which turn red when in contact with liquids. However, experts believe that they are located in such a way that they change their color even with a slight ingress of water, coffee, or juice on the body of the gadget. The staining of the indicator is a reason for refusing to repair the smartphone free of charge.

The document says that specifically to the plaintiff Antoinette Smith, Apple refused to repair the iPhone due to moisture on the body of the smartphone. As a result, she had to pay for the repairs on her own. It is argued that the parties to the lawsuit would not have used Apple's technology if the company had not misled them with its advertising.