News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 27
USD
520.29
EUR
627.78
RUB
6.94
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 27
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
520.29
EUR
627.78
RUB
6.94
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Apple to be sued for drowning iPhones
Apple to be sued for drowning iPhones
Region:World News
Theme: Innovations

A class-action lawsuit was filed against Apple regarding the company's failure to fulfill its warranty obligations, Appleinsider reported.

The lawsuit was filed in New York on Saturday, April 24. 

In the advertisement, the company provides incorrect information regarding the degree of moisture protection of its smartphones and refuses to fulfill the warranty. The 13-page complaint, signed in the name of Antoinette Smith and the other plaintiffs, sets out the reasons for the trial.

The claim document states that Apple is actively promoting its iPhones as waterproof devices. In the advertising and user agreement, the corporation's lawyers use the fine print and insufficiently list the cases that are not covered by the warranty. For example, Apple service centers refuse to repair drowned devices that have come into contact with water containing bleach or salt.

Also, lawyers draw attention to the fact that service center specialists are guided by the moisture indicators located in the iPhone, which turn red when in contact with liquids. However, experts believe that they are located in such a way that they change their color even with a slight ingress of water, coffee, or juice on the body of the gadget. The staining of the indicator is a reason for refusing to repair the smartphone free of charge.

The document says that specifically to the plaintiff Antoinette Smith, Apple refused to repair the iPhone due to moisture on the body of the smartphone. As a result, she had to pay for the repairs on her own. It is argued that the parties to the lawsuit would not have used Apple's technology if the company had not misled them with its advertising.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Stanford engineers develop prototype exoskeleton to increase walking speed
The exoskeleton consists of a frame that is attached under the knee and on the...
 Facebook to take into account user feedback on news feed
The company conducts tests around the world to get more specific feedback...
 EU intends to limit use of artificial intelligence with high risk
With these rules, the EU is spearheading the development of new global regulations...
 Amazon Web Services and Google to create cloud services project in Israel
Amazon and Google beat Microsoft, Oracle, and IBM to tender for a four-phase project known as Nimbus...
 China to build a $ 3 billion super-tech center
The center will provide big data services to industries including the aerospace...
 Experts warn of attack on Facebook Messenger users in 84 countries
Group-IB warned Facebook about a large-scale attack...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos