Attorney: Armenia army's General Staff deputy chief did the right thing in the given situation

Head of the General Department of Military Preparedness of the Armed Forces of Armenia, Deputy Chief of the General Staff Andranik Makaryan doesn’t accept the charge brought against him. This is what Makaryan’s attorney Amram Makinyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Makaryan is charged with negligent attitude towards service and the disappearance of a 60-member troop.
Signature to not leave has been selected as a pre-trial measure against him.
Makinyan informed that Makaryan has given testimony to the preliminary investigation body in detail and stressed that the charge brought against Makaryan is absolutely absurd since there are no facts to show that Makaryan is guilty.
Touching upon the publication of Zhoghovurd Armenian newspaper that Makaryan has informed that there was a mistake, the person escorting him was clumsy and that he hadn’t given the command on his own, Makinyan said the following: “During a meeting with the parents of deceased servicemen, Makaryan said there was bewilderment, but it wasn’t due to his actions and that he had taken the right action in the given situation.”