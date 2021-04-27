News
Armenian freedom fighter Smbat Hakobyan dies
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

Armenian freedom fighter Smbat Hakobyan has died.

In this regard, Aram Avetisyan, one of his friends, wrote the following on his Facebook page:

“The best guys are leaving us…Today one of the very first and most pivotal commanders during the first war in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), commander of the Aghvan and later Legeon military detachment, commander in one of the southern directions during the 44-day war in Artsakh, my oldest friend-in-combat Smbat Hakobyan joined his friends-in-combat who were also martyred.

It is hard to imagine that my friend-in-combat who lived his life and fought in the most difficult battles with excitement is no longer with us. Rest in peace, dear brother.”
