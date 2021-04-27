Armenia revenue committee. Total tax revenues decreased by AMD 16.1bn in first quarter of 2021

YEREVAN. – The results for the first quarter of this year are quite modest compared to the same period in 2020. Chairman of the State Revenue Committee, Eduard Hovhannisyan, stated this on Tuesday’s meeting of the Standing Committee on Financial-Credit and Budgetary Affairs of the National Assembly of Armenia.
According to him, in the first quarter of 2021, total tax revenues were reduced by 16.1 billion drams, of which 10 billion drams were profit tax. "The decline in economic activity has left its inevitable mark, and continues to affect the process of tax revenue collection. Nevertheless, we strive to maintain a high level of tax discipline," Hovhannisyan assured.