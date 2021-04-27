News
Turkey nationalist party leader calls for activating S-400s in response to Biden statement on Armenian Genocide
Turkey nationalist party leader calls for activating S-400s in response to Biden statement on Armenian Genocide
Region:World News, Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

The leader of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) of Turkey, Devlet Bahceli, has called for putting the country’s Russian-made S-400 missile systems on combat duty in response to US President Joe Biden's recognition of the Armenian Genocide.

"Biden committed the crime of incitement to hatred under Article 11 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. In response, our [Turkey’s] first task should be to activate the S-400s and demand a refund for the [US-made warplanes] F-35s. For us, relations with the United States are at a historic juncture," Bahceli said in a speech before his party's parliamentary faction.
