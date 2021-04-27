Human Rights Watch accuses Israel of crimes against humanity

The human rights organization Human Rights Watch (HRW) in its latest report accused the Israeli government of crimes against humanity, namely, organizing apartheid and persecution, according to the Washington Post.
According to the report, within the existing international law, Israel's policy towards the Palestinians is a program for both the preservation of Jewish domination and the systematic oppression of the Palestinians.
The laws, policies, and statements of leading Israeli officials clearly show that the goal of maintaining Jewish control over demographics, political power, and land has long shaped government policy, the report said.
In pursuit of these goals, the authorities deprived of property, restricted, forcibly separated, and enslaved the Palestinians. In some areas, the hardships are so severe that they amount to crimes against humanity of apartheid and persecution.