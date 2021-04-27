Armenia official: It's important for world to be aware of destruction of Armenian monuments

Raising the international community’s awareness and shaping a relevant position can have a more tangible impact on the destruction of Armenian monuments in the territories seized by Azerbaijan after the second war in Nagorno-Karabakh. This is what Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of Armenia Ara Khzmalyan told reporters today.
Khzmalyan explained that it is important to raise the international community’s awareness about this issue and added that it is extremely difficult to speak in the language of laws and morality with the authorities of a country which open a so-called “war trophy park” displaying helmets and the mannequins of deceased Armenian soldiers.
“In such conditions, deadlock is inevitable, and dialogue is extremely difficult, but the Armenian authorities are doing everything possible. The enemy isn’t moderate in terms of the norms of law, morality and civilization and is indifferent towards universal values,” he added.