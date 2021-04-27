News
Central Bank official: Armenia will return to 4% + -1.5% inflation target corridor by year’s end
Central Bank official: Armenia will return to 4% + -1.5% inflation target corridor by year’s end
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

According to the Central Bank’s projection, inflation will not accelerate, and by the end of the year, Armenia will return to the target corridor of 4% + -1.5% inflation. Nerses Yeritsyan, Vice-Governor of the Central Bank of Armenia (CBA), stated about this at Tuesday’s session in the National Assembly.

"Already with the April results, we see that after the peak in March, inflation is on the decline [in Armenia]," Yeritsyan added.

According to him, the current situation in the financial market—where the demand in April, according to the CBA data, is also low—also attests to the low pressure on inflation. "The exchange rate of the Armenian dram has decreased due to the lack of demand in the financial markets and the easing of negative expectations. As the demand in the markets is low, there should be no serious fluctuations," he said.

Yeritsyan added that the fluctuations have a severe impact on the financial system, as almost half of investments in banks are held in the US dollar.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
