Armenia 3rd President Sargsyan meets with China ambassador

YEREVAN. – A meeting was held between third President Serzh Sargsyan and the ambassador of China to Armenia, Fan Yong. This is stated on the website of the Chinese embassy.
Sargsyan congratulated the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) on its centenary, and lauded its strategic achievements. Also, he thanked the Chinese government for its support and the readiness to pursue a friendly policy with Armenia.
Ambassador Fan, in turn, noted that the CCP is ready to continue to strengthen inter-party exchanges and cooperation with various friendly parties around the world, including the former ruling Republican Party of Armenia—led by Serzh Sargsyan, and to study and borrow from each other's successful track-records.