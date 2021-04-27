Armenia minister: Baku is clearly calling for destruction of Armenian values in the occupied territories

Baku is clearly calling for destruction of Armenian values in the occupied territories. This is what Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of Armenia Vahram Dumanyan said during today’s conference entitled “Heritage of Artsakh in Danger: At the Junction of Challenges”.
Dumanyan clarified that Baku is neglecting moral and legal norms that the civilized world has developed for many years. “Armenians have vast experience in the struggle for their national values, starting from the raids of nomadic tribes and ending with the eradication of unique Armenian cross-stones (khachkars) in Old Julfa and Nagorno-Karabakh. Today we are facing a serious threat again,” Dumanyan added and noted that it’s hard to talk about preservation of culture with a country that is clearly calling on destroying Armenian culture.
Dumanyan also said the conference is aimed at raising public awareness, analyzing the issues, as well as ensuring the physical and information security of cultural heritage.