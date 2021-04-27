News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 27
USD
520.29
EUR
627.78
RUB
6.94
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 27
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
520.29
EUR
627.78
RUB
6.94
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Armenia minister: Baku is clearly calling for destruction of Armenian values in the occupied territories
Armenia minister: Baku is clearly calling for destruction of Armenian values in the occupied territories
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Baku is clearly calling for destruction of Armenian values in the occupied territories. This is what Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of Armenia Vahram Dumanyan said during today’s conference entitled “Heritage of Artsakh in Danger: At the Junction of Challenges”.

Dumanyan clarified that Baku is neglecting moral and legal norms that the civilized world has developed for many years. “Armenians have vast experience in the struggle for their national values, starting from the raids of nomadic tribes and ending with the eradication of unique Armenian cross-stones (khachkars) in Old Julfa and Nagorno-Karabakh. Today we are facing a serious threat again,” Dumanyan added and noted that it’s hard to talk about preservation of culture with a country that is clearly calling on destroying Armenian culture.

Dumanyan also said the conference is aimed at raising public awareness, analyzing the issues, as well as ensuring the physical and information security of cultural heritage.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Yerevan continues to submit evidence of Azerbaijan's destruction of Armenian monuments to ECHR
Armenia continues to collect pieces of...
 Green Artsakh SNCO director: Aliyev was photographed under our numbered trees
There is a plate attached; it is our numbering…
 Aliyev announces creation of infrastructure on border with Armenia
According to him, border guards are...
 Armenia Parliament Speaker, Baroness Caroline Cox discuss international recognition of Armenian Genocide, POWs' return
The parliamentary speaker and Baroness Cox discussed...
 Attorney: Lebanese-Armenian ex-captive Maral Najarian might refuse Armenia passport
Citizen of Lebanon and Armenia Maral Najarian was...
 Russian peacekeepers' car blows up in Karabakh, 2 wounded
The injured peacekeepers are...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos