Tuesday
April 27
Armenia Parliament Speaker, Baroness Caroline Cox discuss international recognition of Armenian Genocide, POWs' return
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan today received Member of the House of Lords of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Baroness Caroline Cox, who is in Armenia on the occasion of the ceremonies commemorating the Armenian Genocide.

Greeting the guest, Mirzoyan stated that it’s a great honor for him to host one of the best friends of the Armenian people at the National Assembly, the parliament reported.

The parliamentary speaker and Baroness Cox discussed issues related to international recognition of the Armenian Genocide, betterment of the humanitarian situation in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), as well as the return of prisoners of war and other persons being illegally kept by Azerbaijan to Armenia. They also reached an agreement to combine efforts with international partners.

At the end of the meeting, Mirzoyan thanked Cox for standing with the Armenians for nearly 30 years and for unconditionally leading a just struggle during these years.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
