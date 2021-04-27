Aliyev announces creation of infrastructure on border with Armenia

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has announced the creation of an infrastructure on the country’s border with Armenia, adding that it is currently 500 km long.
According to him, border guards are currently controlling the Armenian-Azerbaijani border “in the liberated territories” (referring to the territories of Nagorno-Karabakh occupied by Azerbaijan-ed.).
“This border has also been restored, and all necessary infrastructure works are being carried out along the length of the border, all equipment has been mobilized. The length of the border is approximately 500 kilometers,” Aliyev declared during a meeting with border guards.