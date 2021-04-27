News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 27
USD
520.29
EUR
627.78
RUB
6.94
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 27
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
520.29
EUR
627.78
RUB
6.94
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Armenia Cassation Court judges host Supreme Judicial Council members
Armenia Cassation Court judges host Supreme Judicial Council members
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Members of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) of Armenia today met with judges of the Criminal, Civil and Administrative Chambers of the Court of Cassation.

As reported the SJC, the current issues related to and challenges facing the judiciary and the strategic mechanisms and benchmarks for making the implementation of justice effective were on the agenda.

The members of the SJC also listened to the concerns and opinions of the judges of the Court of Cassation regarding the issues of the judiciary and considered the opportunities for adding vacancies, raising salaries, ensuring social guarantees and improving the building conditions.

At the end of the meeting, the members toured the building of the Court of Cassation, talked to office employees and were introduced to the working conditions of the Bailiffs Service located in the Court’s administrative building.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos