Netanyahu orders Israeli army to remain alert on border with Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he ordered the Israeli army to remain ready for any possible development of events on the border with the Gaza Strip. He made the corresponding statement on Tuesday at a meeting of the government of the Jewish state, TASS reported.

From the evening of April 23 to the morning of April 24, the radicals from the Gaza Strip fired 36 missiles at Israeli territory, the Iron Dome air defense system intercepted six of them, the rest exploded in uninhabited areas.

In response, Israeli aircraft and tanks attacked Hamas military targets in the Palestinian enclave.

On Monday night, at least four missiles were fired from the sector at Israel, two of them were intercepted by the Iron Dome air defense system, the army press service said. The Jewish state did not retaliate against Hamas targets but closed the fishing area off the coast of the enclave to Palestinian sailors on Monday morning until further notice.

On Monday, a narrow security cabinet, after a meeting that lasted several hours, allowed the prime minister and defense minister to decide on the place and time of retaliatory actions should the shelling continue. According to the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper, on April 26, the Israeli army presented the ministers with specific scenarios for operational actions against Hamas in the Palestinian enclave. A source in official circles told the newspaper at the same time that Israel was not interested in escalating tensions on the border with Gaza.